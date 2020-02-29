Congress to raise issue of Delhi violence in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A meeting of Congress leaders was held at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence here on Saturday in which it was decided that the party would raise the issue of violence in Delhi in the second half of Parliament's Budget Session beginning Monday.

The meeting was attended by party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jairam Ramesh, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma, and Gaurav Gogoi.

Sources said the discussion was held on the strategy to target the government on the violence in Delhi.

Forty-two people died and over 200 were injured in violence in Delhi over the past few days. There was also damage to property.

Congress has accused the Central government and Delhi government of failing to contain the violence that erupted in parts of northeast Delhi. The party has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has accused the Congress of "politicising" violence and said there was "instigation" by opposition leaders to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)