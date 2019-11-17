Congress to raise issue of SPG cover withdrawal in parliament: Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Saturday that his party will raise the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to party leaders during the winter session of parliament and also seek government's response on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chowdhury said the party will also raise issues concerning the common man including "unemployment and economic slowdown" and the high levels of pollution in Delhi.

"We will raise the issue of unemployment, economic slowdown, Jammu and Kashmir, stubble burning," Chowdhury told ANI after a meeting of Congress leaders.

The parliament session will continue till December 13.

The Congress leader said they will also attack the government on withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover from party leaders including Sonia Gandhi.

"We will also raise the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover. There is political vendetta," he said.

The Centre has decided to provide them with Z plus security cover to Congress leaders after a review. (ANI)

