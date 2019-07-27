Former Prime Minister, late Rajiv Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress to reach out to masses with Rajiv Gandhi's idea of digital India on his 75th birth anniversary

Siddharth Sharma | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 04:32 IST

By Siddharth Sharma
New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress party is planning to reach out to the public on 75th birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Congress has always claimed that the foundation of Digital India was laid by Rajiv Gandhi.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal through a circular to state unit chiefs and general secretary in-charges has conveyed that Rajiv Gandhi's vision for youth, his impetus on science and technology and move to strengthen Panchayati Raj were exemplary. His (Rajiv Gandhi's) innovative measures to promote technology-based industries especially computers and telecommunications have transformed the lives of millions of youth in the country, it has been conveyed.
To spread this idea of Rajiv Gandhi, Venugopal has directed the party functionaries to observe the day at the state, district and block levels with the involvement of the general public at large.
He has also instructed the leaders that apart from the prayer meetings and floral tributes, social programmes such as blood donation camps, plantation of saplings, seminars, conferences can be held.
The Congress is planning to send this message to the grass root of the society to remind the public about the former Prime Minister's contribution to change the perception of the masses about the party.(ANI)

