Congress top leadership keeping close eye on developments in Haryana politics

Siddharth Sharma | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 02:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The top leadership in the Congress party is keeping a close eye on the political developments in Haryana after the massive rally organised by Bhupinder Singh Hooda camp on Sunday, where former state Chief Minister clearly cautioned the grand old party and stated that it has lost the way, sources said.
Hooda on Monday also announced that he has constituted a 25 member committee including sitting MLAs. The said group will decide Congress' future course of action in the state.
According to sources, top rung of the Congress is soon expected to take major decisions concerning Haryana, which will vote later this year.
Sources added that, a senior party leader also held talks with Hooda, a day ahead of his rally.
Similarly it has come to light that, a discussion took place between state in-charge Gulam Nabi Azad and party's interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi a day prior to Hooda's massive campaign in the state.
Interestingly, the Congress has not made any statement regarding Hooda's anti-party stand on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The former CM seconded Centre's decision in the connection.
Hooda is expected to make his future strategy clear after Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary programme schedule for August 22 in New Delhi. The former chief minister who faced massive drubbing in the last assembly elections will make announcement clearing his intentions in Chandigarh, the sources said.
Assembly polls are due to held in late October, and neither Hooda nor Congress want to give a walkover to BJP in the state because after the show of strength from Hooda camp through the rally, where 13 sitting MLAs and 60 former MLAs were present, the party is looking into the matter seriously.
Now, the final decision will be taken by Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)

