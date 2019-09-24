Congress Tripura unit president Pradyot Debbarman resigns

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): In a major setback for Congress, Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman, the president of the Congress's Tripura unit on Tuesday resigned from all party posts, including the primary membership of the party.

He also claimed that the political quarter is accommodating corrupt people in high positions.

Taking to Twitter, he said, " #Resigned...Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed. I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will back stab u, not having to indulge in groupism and backchat... Today I can contribute for my state with a clear mind."



The former Congress president of Tripura unit had been feuding with the Congress ever since he filed a plea in the Apex Court">Apex Court seeking implementation of an Assam-like citizens' list in Tripura.

Barman had also earlier threaten to step down from his position after he was allegedly pressurised to withdraw the petition. He had also alleged that the senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro is pressuring him to do the same. (ANI)

