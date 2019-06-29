Congress, VBA in talks for alliance in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): With Maharashtra Assembly elections just months away, Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will meet Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Chief Prakash Ambedkar to talk about an alliance between the two parties.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met some other leaders of the VBA.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman Mane, National Spokesperson of VBA, said: "Since the Congress fared badly in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha elections, VBA will work with them to become a stronger force in the state. We will not support the BJP."

Elections in Maharashtra for 288 Assembly seats are due in October, this year.

Prakash Ambedkar, who is the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, formed an alliance with Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Janata Dal(S) in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress was wiped out in the state in elections and could only win one seat, while its ally NCP won four out of 48 seats. (ANI)

