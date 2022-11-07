Congress victory in Himachal will lay foundation of Oppn unity in 2024 LS elections: JDU leader KC Tyagi

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday urged the voters of Himachal Pradesh to vote for Congress and said that the victory of oldest party of the country in the hill state will lay the foundation of Opposition unity in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The JDU leader was in Shimla to support Congress in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Tyagi also appealed to all Opposition parties to come together in Himachal Pradesh and later in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference, the JDU leader said, "With the victory of Congress in Himachal, the foundation of opposition unity will be laid in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Himachal Pradesh will be known for ushering in change in the entire country."

He further said that the victory of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh will have a national perspective and significance as it will lead the Congress to form governments further in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"There is no alternative in the country to defeat BJP, all the political parties, all regional and small parties will have to come united in favour of Congress party. The victory and defeat in Himachal Pradesh will have a national perspective and significance. It will lead the Congress to form governments further in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and in 2024 it will pave the way for the national perspective. The unity of the opposition parties will be important for the 2024 general elections. HP is more important than UP and Bihar. They have talked about MSP for parameters and many other social and other issues but nothing has been done. The Congress party has assured MSP for all farming produce," said Tyagi.



Slamming the ruling BJP in the state, the JDU leader said that the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party makes big claims, but no work is visible at the ground level.

"Big claims were made for the development of double engines in Himachal Pradesh too, but the general public is upset. The rising unemployment and inflation have completely troubled the general public. Today people are also troubled by rising inflation. Rising cylinder prices show the reality of the government," he said.

He said that change of power is certain in Himachal Pradesh and change will start in the entire country from Himachal Pradesh itself.

"Before the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, political parties are trying to capture power by campaigning through big faces," he added.

Tyagi also clarified that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not the prime ministerial face of the opposition, but the manager of opposition unity.

The state will go to the polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

In the previous election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 44 seats while Congress won 21 seats. (ANI)

