Congress walks out from Himachal Assembly protesting Chidambaram's arrest by CBI

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday walked out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, protesting against the arrest of former finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case and termed it a "murder of democracy".

The Leader of Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri, demanded discussion in the assembly which was rejected by the Speaker stating that no notice for discussion was given.

Calling the arrest of Chidambaram a "political vendetta by the central government", Agnihotri said that it was a "murder of democracy".

Condemning the arrest, the Congress leader said, "Yesterday, Chidambaram had clearly stated in the press conference that his name was not there in the FIR in connection with the case and he is not leaving the country. He was cooperating with the investigating agencies. Still, they arrested him. We condemn this."

He continued, "The Centre is misusing its power to defame Congress leaders and the party. That's why we have taken up this issue in the Assembly. We will always raise our voice against injustice."

He also alleged that it is the strategy of the central government to derail people from discussing real issues.

"The country's situation is worsening day-by-day and they want to divert people's attention so that nobody will question those in power. The economy is in a bad shape and the government is not at all worried about the arrests of those who looted and fled from the country. They are troubling those who cooperate with agencies and respect law and order," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Special CBI court has sent Chidambaram to the CBI custody till August 26.

The Congress leader, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA rule, was taken to the headquarters of the probe agency on Wednesday night after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh minutes after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.



Chidambaram had rejected the charges against him and his son in the case and said that "lies" were being spread by "pathological liars."



On Wednesday, the former minister failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers.



The CBI and ED had filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case. (ANI)

