Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Ballabhgarh on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Ballabhgarh on Monday.

Congress wanted to pursue Muslim vote bank politics on Triple Talaq Bill: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:04 IST

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress party over its opposition to the Triple Talaq Bill, saying it hoped to do politics of "Muslim vote bank" but the "big decision" was implemented without any opposition in the country.
Addressing an election rally here, the Prime Minister said that the Congress allies seek to erect a wall over any reform or change brought by his government.
Modi said these parties were cut off from the grassroots and had repeatedly made efforts to block the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill.
"They are so cut off from the grassroots that they cannot see actual reality. When there was the talk of Triple Talaq Bill, they felt that it will take forward their politics of Muslim vote bank and the Muslim husbands will be happy with their stance and side with them," Modi said.
Modi said there could be a very small percentage of people in the Muslim community who, as husbands, could be happy with the Congress' stance.
But, he said, the husband is also a brother and a father and would not want his sister or daughter to suffer consequences of triple talaq.
"The Muslim men started seeing that his sister is safe; his daughter is safe and the big decision was implemented without opposition," he said.
He said the politics of opposition for the sake of opposition will not work and the country was moving ahead on the path of development.
"The views of countrymen are clear, politics only for the sake of opposition will not work. They want development and BJP and its allies are working for it honestly. BJP's manifesto is its vision. We are working to fulfill all our commitments," he said.
Modi also took a dig at the Congress over factionalism faced by its Haryana unit, saying that those who asked him about the party's captain in the previous assembly election were now struggling to keep the party together.
"But as they try to keep it together, there are more divisions visible," he said.
Modi, who spoke with the BJP symbol lotus visible on his headgear, said the progress of Haryana has been a priority for him and when he comes to the state, he feels he has come home.
He said corruption and nepotism in recruitments have ended in the state under the BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Modi said today the world leaders were keen to stand with India.
"The mandate you gave has sent a message that Indian society is not divided and is united in its trust and perusal of development," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:11 IST

Delhi police special team arrest criminal after brief exchange...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A team of special cell of Delhi Police arrested a criminal after a brief exchange of fire near Bhalswa landfill on Monday. Police have recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges from the accused person's possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:29 IST

Training of national trainers begins for Census 2021

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The first batch of training of National Trainers for Census of India 2021 commenced at National Statistical System Training Academy (NSSTA), Greater Noida, on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

#AbhijitBanerjee trends on Twitter, users go gaga over...

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): Twitterverse was filled with congratulatory messages for Indian-origin economist and academic Prof Abhijit Banerjee, who bagged the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:02 IST

CBI registers case against 7 persons in child pornography case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven persons in alleged connection with a child pornography case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Chhattisgarh: CM urges Union Minister Gadkari to expedite...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday wrote to Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari requesting speedy completion of pending construction works of various National Highways in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

Data protection bill to come to parliament very soon: Prasad

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the central government will bring a bill on data protection in Parliament "very soon".

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:54 IST

Telangana: Police rescues toddler who went missing from...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Railway Police on Monday successfully rescued a two-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Secunderabad Railway station.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:52 IST

PMC bank case: ED seizes, identifies assets worth over Rs 3,830...

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crores owned by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), its Directors/Promoters, PMC Bank officials and others related entities in the PMC Bank c

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:49 IST

HP: 3.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Shimla on Monday, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:48 IST

DGCA suspends FTO approval granted to Wings Aviation

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended Flying Training Organisation (FTO) approval granted to Wings Aviation Pvt Ltd, Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad, after two trainee pilots died in an aircraft crash in Vikarabad district on October 6.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:43 IST

Bihar: Patna water logging matter to come up in HC on Oct 16

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Patna High Court will hear the matter pertaining to waterlogging in Patna and problems faced by citizens due to it on Wednesday, October 16.

Read More

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:42 IST

Ayodhya case: SC directs UP govt to provide security to Wakf Board chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the government of Uttar Pradesh to provide security to Sunni Wakf Board Chairman Zufar Ahmad Farooqui after he apprehended a threat to his life.

Read More
iocl