Congress wanted to pursue Muslim vote bank politics on Triple Talaq Bill: PM Modi

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress party over its opposition to the Triple Talaq Bill, saying it hoped to do politics of "Muslim vote bank" but the "big decision" was implemented without any opposition in the country.

Addressing an election rally here, the Prime Minister said that the Congress allies seek to erect a wall over any reform or change brought by his government.

Modi said these parties were cut off from the grassroots and had repeatedly made efforts to block the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill.

"They are so cut off from the grassroots that they cannot see actual reality. When there was the talk of Triple Talaq Bill, they felt that it will take forward their politics of Muslim vote bank and the Muslim husbands will be happy with their stance and side with them," Modi said.

Modi said there could be a very small percentage of people in the Muslim community who, as husbands, could be happy with the Congress' stance.

But, he said, the husband is also a brother and a father and would not want his sister or daughter to suffer consequences of triple talaq.

"The Muslim men started seeing that his sister is safe; his daughter is safe and the big decision was implemented without opposition," he said.

He said the politics of opposition for the sake of opposition will not work and the country was moving ahead on the path of development.

"The views of countrymen are clear, politics only for the sake of opposition will not work. They want development and BJP and its allies are working for it honestly. BJP's manifesto is its vision. We are working to fulfill all our commitments," he said.

Modi also took a dig at the Congress over factionalism faced by its Haryana unit, saying that those who asked him about the party's captain in the previous assembly election were now struggling to keep the party together.

"But as they try to keep it together, there are more divisions visible," he said.

Modi, who spoke with the BJP symbol lotus visible on his headgear, said the progress of Haryana has been a priority for him and when he comes to the state, he feels he has come home.

He said corruption and nepotism in recruitments have ended in the state under the BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Modi said today the world leaders were keen to stand with India.

"The mandate you gave has sent a message that Indian society is not divided and is united in its trust and perusal of development," he said. (ANI)