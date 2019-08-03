Congress warns against any "misadventure" in J and K

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday warned the Modi government not to "embark upon any misadventure" in Kashmir amidst swirling reports that the Centre was planning "something big" in the state on constitutional provisions 35A and Art 370.

"Let us wait and see what they (the Centre) are doing. But it is clear to me that they are preparing for some misadventure. I would warn them not to embark upon any misadventure," party leader and former Home Mnister P Chidambaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

His response came on a question whether the Centre is planning to take any decision on Article 35A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state as was being speculated.

Chidambaram was accompanied by former state chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni and Dr Karan Singh.

Without going into what the government may be planning, he said the government "deep preparing for some misadventure".

"I do not wish to anticipate what misadventure the government would embark upon. But those covering the Home Ministry know that in the last 24-48 hours the ministry is deep preparing for some misadventure. I cannot say which of the misadventures the government is preparing for."

He said all the mentioned issues -- Article 35 A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state -- are fraught with "very serious legal and political consequences".

"The government thinks it can push through this or that very lightly by some legal manoeuvre. This government's understanding of the Constitution is very wrong. Some of the features fo the Constitution are basic to that state. You can make that provision but cannot unmake," he stated.

The comments came a day after the government in an unprecedented move issued an advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to "immediately" cut short their visit and return to home.

Calling the government's advisory as "worrisome", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said an environment of panic is prevailing the Valley.

"The advisory that was issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are scared. No govt has ever asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra to go back. Such a thing has never happened," he said.

He said the government is spreading hatred creating an impression in the minds of the people that Amarnath pilgrims were forced to return due to residents of the state.

The party's Jammu and Kashmir Planning and Policy group, which met under the chairmanship of former prime minister Manmohan Singh yesterday, said in a statement that "there were deep concerns expressed at the continuos reports emanating from home ministry nad governor which is creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government. There is a massive buildup of security forces, the curtailment of Amarnath Yatra, also unprecedented advisory being issued to tourist were also creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity."

There are concerns in the Valley that government might be planning something decisive following the enhanced deployment of troops and the government seeking details of every mosque with its ideological inclinations in Valley.

On Friday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon told media that in the last three to four days, Army had received specific reports of Pakistan terrorists plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Displaying pictures of a land mine having a Pakistan stamp, Dhillon said combined teams of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out searches for the last few days.

The government's advisory to call off Amarnath Yatra came right after the Army's press conference. (ANI)

