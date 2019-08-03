Former Union Minister P Chidambaram speaking at press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
Former Union Minister P Chidambaram speaking at press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Congress warns against any "misadventure" in J and K

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:32 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday warned the Modi government not to "embark upon any misadventure" in Kashmir amidst swirling reports that the Centre was planning "something big" in the state on constitutional provisions 35A and Art 370.
"Let us wait and see what they (the Centre) are doing. But it is clear to me that they are preparing for some misadventure. I would warn them not to embark upon any misadventure," party leader and former Home Mnister P Chidambaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters.
His response came on a question whether the Centre is planning to take any decision on Article 35A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state as was being speculated.
Chidambaram was accompanied by former state chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni and Dr Karan Singh.
Without going into what the government may be planning, he said the government "deep preparing for some misadventure".
"I do not wish to anticipate what misadventure the government would embark upon. But those covering the Home Ministry know that in the last 24-48 hours the ministry is deep preparing for some misadventure. I cannot say which of the misadventures the government is preparing for."
He said all the mentioned issues -- Article 35 A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state -- are fraught with "very serious legal and political consequences".
"The government thinks it can push through this or that very lightly by some legal manoeuvre. This government's understanding of the Constitution is very wrong. Some of the features fo the Constitution are basic to that state. You can make that provision but cannot unmake," he stated.
The comments came a day after the government in an unprecedented move issued an advisory asking tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to "immediately" cut short their visit and return to home.
Calling the government's advisory as "worrisome", Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said an environment of panic is prevailing the Valley.
"The advisory that was issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are scared. No govt has ever asked tourists and Amarnath Yatra to go back. Such a thing has never happened," he said.
He said the government is spreading hatred creating an impression in the minds of the people that Amarnath pilgrims were forced to return due to residents of the state.
The party's Jammu and Kashmir Planning and Policy group, which met under the chairmanship of former prime minister Manmohan Singh yesterday, said in a statement that "there were deep concerns expressed at the continuos reports emanating from home ministry nad governor which is creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government. There is a massive buildup of security forces, the curtailment of Amarnath Yatra, also unprecedented advisory being issued to tourist were also creating an atmosphere of heightened insecurity."
There are concerns in the Valley that government might be planning something decisive following the enhanced deployment of troops and the government seeking details of every mosque with its ideological inclinations in Valley.
On Friday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Army's 15 Corps Lt General K J S Dhillon told media that in the last three to four days, Army had received specific reports of Pakistan terrorists plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
Displaying pictures of a land mine having a Pakistan stamp, Dhillon said combined teams of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been carrying out searches for the last few days.
The government's advisory to call off Amarnath Yatra came right after the Army's press conference. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:56 IST

Kolkata: One more arrested in Yaba tablet bust

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After police arrested two persons and seized seven packets of Amphetamine in connection with a narcotic case earlier today, one more person was arrested from Strand Road area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:52 IST

U'khand: One dead, five injured after accident at powerhouse in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One person was killed while five others were injured in an accident at a powerhouse on Kalp Ganga River in Joshimath area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:48 IST

Action will be taken against those who don't follow discipline:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A meeting of senior Congress leaders from Jharkhand was held on Saturday at the party headquarters here to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections and the tussle over leadership in the state unit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:44 IST

Anything that will happen in J-K will come to Parliament: Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Aug 3 (ANI): Amidst heightened speculation that the Centre is planning something big in Jammu and Kashmir, state Governor Satyapal Malik on Saturday said that neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister has hinted anything about any action in the state, tho

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:39 IST

Delhi Police recovers body of 12-year-old boy from pond in Aya Nagar

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Police on Saturday recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing, from a pond in the jungle behind the Air Force Station in Aya Nagar here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:37 IST

Kumaraswamy hints at leaving politics, says he became CM 'accidentally'

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday hinted at leaving politics, asserting that it is not for good people and emphasises on casteism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:30 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: SIT questions IPS officer Ajay Hilori

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): IPS officer Ajay Hilori was on Saturday interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:25 IST

US Congressional delegation assures assistance to Tibetans

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A six-member US Congressional delegation on Saturday visited the Kashag Secretariat of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) here and assured necessary support to the Tibetans for preserving their religion and culture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:21 IST

BJP MPs to have dinner at residences of ministers

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): BJP MPs taking part in the orientation programme here will have dinner at the residences of Union Ministers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:18 IST

State is equipped to handle issues pertaining to tourism...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A day after tourist taxi operators kept their vehicles off the road, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state is equipped to handle the issues pertaining to the tourism industry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:15 IST

Shweta Agarwal murder case: Death sentence for Govind Singhal,...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to Govind Singhal and life imprisonment to his mother -- Kamla Devi Singhal and sister Bhawani Singhal -- in connection with the murder of student Shweta Agarwal in 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Have faith the government will make arrangements for Amarnath...

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Mahant Dipinder Giri, custodian of the holy mace of the Amarnath cave, on Saturday said that he had not seen the Yatra being suspended even once and expressed hope that the administration would take steps to ensure it goes on unhindered.

Read More
iocl