Congress will continue to ruin Punjab if voted back to power: Arvind Kejriwal

Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): Terming Congress-led Punjab government 'the weakest government', Aam Adami Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the grand old party and said that Punjab's situation is worsening, adding that the state's situation will be further ruined if the party is voted back to power.

Addressing the 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala, the AAP leader said, "Punjab's situation is worsening again. This party (Congress) and its leaders will continue to ruin Punjab. I have never seen such a weak government."

"They do not care about the public and keep fighting amongst themselves. Only 'Aam Aadmi' can save this state," he added.

Kejriwal held a 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala, the stronghold of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann during the march.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Patiala after which he paid obeisance at the Shri Kali Devi Mandir.

After holding the march, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib here today.

The march comes after the Aam Aadmi Party's spectacular victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

The march also comes days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court. (ANI)