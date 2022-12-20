"Congress will continue using such words till..." Mukhtar Naqvi takes on Kharge over his "dog" remark

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "dog" remark and said that the party would continue using such words till it "flatters China".

Kharge on Monday had claimed that Congress gave "freedom to the country" and asked if anyone from the BJP had made sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

"We gave freedom to the country and Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country. Our party leaders gave their lives, what did you (BJP) do? Has even any dog in your house died for the country? Has (someone) made any sacrifice? No," he had said.

Reacting sharply to the remark, Naqvi alleged that Congress is working to "defame" India.

"Till Congress flatters China, they will use such words. They will cite examples of dogs, cats, mouse. They do not understand that they are working to defame India," he said while speaking to ANI.



Further slamming Congress, the BJP leader said that the party demands proof from the security forces on one front while raising questions to the government on the other.

"They demand proof when the security forces kill the terrorists. They raise questions over those who protect us. This has become their habit. On one side, they will demand proof, on the other side they will raise questions," he said.

The former Union Minister hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his "Mai nafrat ki baazar me Mohabbat ki dukaan khol raha hu" remark, and said that the BJP is filling "love" in the hearts of those who have hatred.

"Rahul Gandhi (Mai nafrat ki baazar me Mohabbat ki dukaan khol rha hu): BJP is such a party which fills love in the hearts of those who have hatred. Feudal-minded people have started travelling on the road. We neither spread hatred, nor take hatred. Rahul Gandhi has made fun of Hindi language," he said.

"I am opening 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' (a shop of love) in 'nafrat ka bazaar' (the market of hatred). This is my response to BJP leaders who ask why I am doing this yatra," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Alwar, Rajasthan on Monday. (ANI)

