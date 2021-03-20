Congress will defend Assam's traditions and culture, says Rahul Gandhi after releasing manifesto

Guwahati (Assam) [India] March 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released the party's manifesto ahead of the state assembly elections in which they have promised to defend the "idea of the state of Assam".



Speaking at the party office in the state capital after releasing the manifesto, the Congress leader said, "We are aware that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are attacking diverse cultures of this nation. They are attacking our languages, history, our way of thinking, our way of being. So this manifesto provides a guarantee that we will defend the idea of the state of Assam."

The Congress-led grand alliance or 'Mahajath' includes the AIUDF, the Left parties and the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM). Further, the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) has also broken away from the BJP-led alliance to join the 'Mahajath'.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

