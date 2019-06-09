Congress will fight upcoming Assembly elections unitedly, says Hooda

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Congress party will fight the coming Assembly polls in Haryana unitedly, said former Chief Minister and party veteran from the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday.

Talking to ANI about the meeting he held with his supporters comprising former MPs and MLAs here, Hooda said: "Two resolutions were passed in the meeting -- one requesting Rahul Gandhi to not resign from the party president's post and second - the party should fight unitedly the upcoming Assembly elections."

"The results of the Lok Sabha elections were also discussed in the meeting. The need for organising a meeting of the party leaders was felt after dissatisfaction and infighting broke out between party leaders in Haryana," he said.

The internal bickering, which had been brewing within the party for long, came out in the open at the Congress war room when the party's state president Ashok Tanwar had a verbal spat with senior leaders after MLA Jaitirath Dahiya wrote to Rahul Gandhi against him.

It is worth mentioning that Hooda lost the Lok Sabha poll which he contested from Sonepat seat, while his son Deepinder Singh Hooda too lost to Arvind Sharma of the BJP from Rohtak, a known Hooda bastion.

Haryana, where 90-Assembly seats are at stake, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year. (ANI)