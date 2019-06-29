Congress will forge coalition with NCP for Maha Assembly polls: Ashok Chavan

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress Chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said the party will forge a coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

"We had a discussion on upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls. Talks on the alliance with NCP is almost over. Congress and NCP will forge a coalition in Maharashtra for polls. The discussion on seat allocation is yet to be done. We are open for talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party," Chavan told reporters here after a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader said that seat allocation for 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra has not been discussed till now.

The Congress-NCP contested Lok Sabha elections in the coalition but could only win five seats out of 48 parliamentary constituencies. (ANI)

