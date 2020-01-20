Congress will not allow CAA to be implemented in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan said here on Monday that till the time Congress is in Maharashtra government, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be implemented in the state.

"As long as Congress is in Maharashtra government, we will not allow CAA to be implemented in Maharashtra," Chavan tweeted.

The leader shared a video of him joining the protest against CAA in Nanded.

In the video, while speaking at the protests, he said, "It is our government in Maharashtra. We got involved in the state government to keep the BJP away. Many of our Muslim brothers have said that BJP is the biggest enemy for them."

On Sunday, the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government decided to bring out a resolution against the CAA in Maharashtra Assembly.

If this happens, then Maharashtra will be the third state to pass a resolution against CAA after Kerala and Punjab.

The Act grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

