Congress will not cross majority mark in Karnataka assembly polls, says Union Min Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the Congress party would not be able to cross the majority mark in the upcoming elections so there is no question of who will become Chief Minister from Congress.

While speaking to ANI, Pralhad Joshi said, "Congress party needs to come to power by securing a majority to make DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah the Chief Minister. They can never become CM as Congress will never be able to cross the magic figure. We are going to form the government on our own".

He further mentioned that Congress in desperation to win the elections is distributing tickets to criminals.

"In Congress, criminals are giving tickets to the criminals. They support each other when in power by withdrawing cases. To win elections they will give tickets to murderers, rapists and all others charged with crimes," he said.

Earlier Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah had said that he and DK Shivkumar are aspiring to become Karnataka CM but both have a common goal to defeat BJP in the upcoming elections.



"I gave an interview yesterday and said I am an aspirant for the CM post, DK Shivakumar is also an aspirant. Our aim is to defeat BJP & bring Congress to power," he said.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP may hold a meeting at the party office on April 9 to finalise candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections, party sources confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP general secretary BL Santosh and members of the party's Central Election Committee will be present at the meeting.

On April 4, the BJP's core group in Karnataka drew up a shortlist of candidates in a meeting with the party's national general secretary Arun Singh, state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya, Central Election Committee member Annamalai, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his successor and incumbent Basavaraj Bommai.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

