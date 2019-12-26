Congress will not share platform with TRS, BJP on issue of CAA: TPCC President

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that party will not share platform with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Yesterday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi had said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has stated that he will try to call all the parties to join the rally to be held in Nizamabad.

On being asked if Congress will participate in the rally, Reddy told ANI, "Given the background of KCR and TRS, Congress Party will not share any platform with TRS or BJP on the issue of CAA. We will only lead the agitation. Our stand is very clear that we will not share a platform with BJP nor TRS, as BJP is a Hindutva party and TRS has supported the BJP more than the other allies in the past. They supported NRC in its earlier form during the last term, TRS supported the abrogation of Article 370 in the parliament more than the BJP MPs supported it."

"In the particular issue of CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), our demand is that CAA is unconstitutional and it must be rolled back by Narendra Modi led government. Constitution of India must be protected. As given in the preamble India must remain a secular Country. That is the fundamental duty of the citizen," said Reddy.

The TPCC chief further added the in movement carried out in the leadership of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi regarding NRC and CAA, the party will invite all other parties in its programs except BJP and TRS. (ANI)