Congress will promote manifesto via social media, TV: Punjab Minister on EC's COVID restrictions

Chandigarh [India], January 9 (ANI): Following the Election commission's announcement of the schedule of state Assembly polls and related COVID restrictions, Punjab Minister Raj Kumar Verka on Saturday said that the Congress party will promote its election manifesto via social media, TV and other mediums in the state.

"Congress welcomes Election Commission's instructions. We wanted the Commission to impose strict rules on COVID guidelines, which they have done. I am sure Punjab will vote in big numbers. We will promote our manifesto via social media, TV and other media forms," the Punjab Minister told ANI.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Commission directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration. (ANI)