Congress will win over 85 seats in Haryana assembly polls: Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Dr Ashok Tanwar on Saturday said that his party would win over 85 seats out of 90 in the ensuing assembly elections in the state and BJP will be out of the league this time around.

"Abki Baar 85 Paar...BJP Baahar' (This time we'll win over 85 seats and the BJP will be out of the league)," Dr Tanwar told ANI while stating that the people of the state will definitely 'reward' the Congress in the ensuing Assembly elections in Haryana.

"I am 1000 per cent sure that we will cross the count of 85. We have fought for the youth and economy of this state. I am sure that we will get the reward of our hard work done for the people and they will reward us in the coming elections," he said.

"We will definitely get the benefit of the fight that we fought for the poor farmers and needy in the past five years. The senior leaders of our party will sit and plan about the coming elections," he said.

"These elections will also strengthen the role of opposition under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We are ready to celebrate Diwali for the next five years. People who have worked in the entire tenure are relaxed as they know that they have done their best. The people who have not worked in the span of five years are working now," he added.

On being asked about the basis of ticket distribution, Tanwar said that only those candidates are entitled to take the tickets who have sweated along with him to strengthen the party. "Tickets won't be given to the people who are sitting in the AC room," he said.

Amid dissidence in Haryana unit of Congress ahead of Assembly polls in the state, earlier this month Congress appointed Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja the president of the state unit and also named former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the single-phase voting for Haryana assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SC and none for SC. There are 1.82 crore registered voters in the state out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters.

In Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is in power after the party won 47 out of a total of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections, while the Congress was restricted to just 15 seats. (ANI)

