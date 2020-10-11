Congress woman leader thrashed for questioning party's decision to field 'rapist'

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Congress leader Tara Yadav, who was thrashed by party workers in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat in the upcoming bypolls, said that giving a ticket to a 'rapist' will malign the image of the party.

"On one hand Congress leaders are fighting for justice in the Hathras incident while the party ticket is being given to a rapist in Uttar Pradesh by-polls It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Congress leader Tara Yadav said on Sunday.

Yadav was manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria on October 10, for opposing the move to field Mukund Bhaskar from the Deoria Assembly seat.



Urging Priyanka Gandhi to take action, She said, "I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party's decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I'm waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said that the Commission has taken cognisance and condemned the incident. She asserted that those found guilty should be punished as per the law.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident wherein a woman party worker was beaten up by around 25 people. It is a serious matter as when we are saying women should join politics, political people behave like 'gundas' with a woman. It's time that they should be punished," Sharma said. (ANI)

