Congress worked the most to provide relief to people during COVID: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), July 17 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that Congress workers and leaders worked the most to provide relief to people during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

While addressing party workers in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the Congress general secretary said, "After 2019 polls, Congress workers have been the first to reach anyone who's in difficulty. You protested on the streets, raised the voices of people. Congress workers and leaders have worked the most to provide relief to people amid COVID."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier on Friday met farmer leaders in Lucknow and according to sources she discussed with them the three farm laws passed in the last monsoon session of Parliament, among other issues.

"Farmers' representatives discussed issues related to farming with Priyanka Gandhi. They also had a discussion on the 'black' anti-farmer agricultural laws," the sources said. (ANI)