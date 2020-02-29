Congress workers, civic body officials spar infront of minister in Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): A verbal spat took place between the local Congress leaders and the officials of the Shahdol Municipal Corporation over inaction in an illegal coal mining case in the presence of Minister for Mineral Resources Pradeep Jaiswal.

The argument broke out after the Congress leaders alleged that the Municipal Corporation had not taken any action to nab the accused involved in the case.

Congress leader Shakir Farooqui and Vice President of Shahdol Municipal Corporation Kuldeep Nigam too were present at the spot.

Later, Jaiswal intervened in the matter and pacified both the groups. (ANI)

