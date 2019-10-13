Congress workers stage protest over G Parameshwara's PA suicide

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress workers on Friday sought justice for former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara's Personal Assistant (PA) who allegedly committed suicide following IT raids and asserted that the central government is using the investigating agencies to take political revenge.

Staging a protest, the party workers held a plethora of banners to show their resentment against the government. While one placard sought justice for the deceased and the other accused government of targeting the leaders to take the political revenge.



"They (central government) is misusing the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and playing dirty politics against our leaders. Parameshwara's PA Ramesh committed suicide because of the torture by the I-T department," said Congress worker, Naveen Chandra.

Chandra further sought the arrest of the ED and I-T officials responsible for the PA's death. (ANI)

