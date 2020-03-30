Congress Working Committee meet on April 2 via video conferencing to discuss COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A meeting of Congress Working Committee will be held on April 2 through video conferencing to discuss the situation arising due to the threat posed by COVID-19 and measures taken to contain the disease.

"A meeting of Congress Working Committee will be held on Thursday, April 2. The meeting will be conducted through video conferencing," KC Venugopal, party general secretary (organisation), said in a tweet on Monday.

The meeting will discuss the response of the government to the situation and assess the progress on tasks given by the party leadership to State units.

"The meeting will discuss issues related to COVID-19," Venugopal told ANI.

The meeting of the highest decision-making body of the Congress is being held amid a countrywide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The government announced the 21-day lockdown on Tuesday last.

The Congress has taken a series of steps to respond to the situation posed by the threat of the deadly virus. It has decided to set up a central control room at the AICC for coordinating all COVID-19 related matters.

The State units have been asked to update the control room on a daily basis on the ground situation about the spread of the virus, medical preparedness of respective State governments and relief work being undertaken by the party and State agencies.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who will chair the CWC meeting, had last week constituted a task force to intensify the efforts of Congress-ruled State governments to deal with the grave situation prevailing on account of COVID-19 in a coordinated manner.

The members of the committee are chairmen of the respective manifesto implementation committees of Congress-ruled States. The party has also been seeking relief measures from the government for various sections. (ANI)

