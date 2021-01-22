Congress Working Committee meeting underway; economy, farmers agitation on agenda

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC), chaired by party interim President Sonia Gandhi, on Friday discussed prevailing economic conditions in the country and party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The CWC also discussed the ongoing political development and farmers agitation against Centre's three agri laws. The CWC meeting is currently underway.

"CWC meeting begins. Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi addresses the CWC," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Sources had earlier said that the date of the election for the post of party President is likely to be decided at the meeting of the party's highest decision-making body.

The meeting is being held a week before the start of the budget session of Parliament.

The Central Election Authority of Congress had earlier submitted a note to interim party President Sonia Gandhi that they were ready for the elections.

A group of 23 leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding internal elections from block to the level of party chief and "full-time" active leadership. They had also demanded elections to CWC.

The party had subsequently called a CWC meeting in which Sonia Gandhi desired that elections must be held within six months. (ANI)