Congress Working Committee will be convened very soon, says Surjewala

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said that a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be convened very soon and the party interim president Sonia Gandhi had already asked for it before her trip to Shimla.

His remarks came in a backdrop of G-23 senior member Gulam Nabi Azad's letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi in which he said that the urgent meeting of CWC should not be called.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be convened very soon and Sonia Gandhi had asked for it before going to Shimla trip," Surjewala told ANI.

Commenting on recent statements of G-23 leaders, the Congress general secretary said: "These should be avoided as in this hour of crisis it harms the image of the party."

Amid the political crisis in Punjab Congress, Azad had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi asking her to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on an urgent basis, sources said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday stated that they are unaware of who is making the decisions in the party as there is no president.

"In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," said Sibal in a press conference on Wednesday again raising questions on the delay in the election of the party president.

"I'm speaking to you (media) on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to Congress Working Committee and central election committee," he said.

Congress on Tuesday witnessed a dramatic turn of events after Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Congress chief. Soon after, three other leaders and a minister of the state also submitted their resignation to the top leadership. (ANI)