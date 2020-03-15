Congress yet to receive resignation of two Gujarat MLAs, says Virjibhai Thummar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Gujarat Congress MLA Virjibhai Thummar on Sunday said that the party is yet to receive the resignation of two of its legislators.

"Rumours are rife but the party has not received any resignation. MLA Somabhai Patel was in touch with the Congress till yesterday. He might still be in touch with the party. I tried but could not contact JV Kakadia, another legislator," Thummar told ANI on Sunday.

"This attempt by the BJP will prove to be disastrous for Gujarat," he added.

As per reports, two Congress MLAs from Gujarat have resigned from the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha election.

Several Gujarat Congress MLAs reached Jaipur on Saturday ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in the state which has become interesting after BJP fielded three candidates including former Deputy Chief Minister Narhari Amin as its candidate.

After the MLAs reached Jaipur, Himmatsinh Patel, an MLA, said that they had come to the pink city as part of the party's strategy.

"Everything is alright. Every party has some strategies. It is a part of that," he said.

Voting for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha will take place on March 26. (ANI)

