Congress yet to send names for Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Jayant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Congress has not given names for induction in the Cabinet, state minister Jayant Patil said on Tuesday, indicating that the much-delayed Cabinet expansion could be delayed further.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting of his Cabinet to discuss its expansion today.

Speaking to media here, Patil, an NCP leader, said that the date for the Cabinet expansion will be decided by the Chief Minister.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair the meeting of the Cabinet. The date for the expansion will be decided after the meeting," he said.

"Congress is yet to send the list of ministers. The list will be sent by them soon," he added.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has said that the party workers want Ajit Pawar to become the deputy chief minister of the state.

"In Maharashtra, cabinet expansion will be done soon. It is a wish of NCP party workers that Ajit should become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra," Malik told ANI.



Uddhav Bal Thackeray was sworn in on as chief minister at the iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar. A small Cabinet comprising six ministers -- two each from the three allies -- was also sworn in by Governor BS Koshyari on November 28. (ANI)

