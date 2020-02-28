Congressmen sitting in BJP's lap, says party MLA Arif Masood

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Congress MLA Arif Masood Khan slammed his own party leaders saying that they are "sitting in BJP's lap".

"I want to say that this country will run with the ideology of Gandhi, not of Godse. I want to say to our Congress leaders that where are you? Why are you hiding in houses? One side is spreading hate and you are quite. If you are quite then people will say you are on their side," Khan said at an event here.

"The Chief Minister told me that this movement is going in another direction and BJP is taking advantage of it. CM is correct. We are talking about Ambedkar and Gandhi, and your Congressmen are sitting in BJP's lap. That's why our movement is getting weaker," he said.

Khan continued: "I want to say to people that when Congressmen will come to your doors then ask them where were they when women were sitting on roads? Our voices are being trampled down. We never spread hate. BJP is trying to divert this movement to Hindu-Muslim. This movement is to save Ambedkar's constitution."

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) erupted in December last year after a bill was passed by Parliament to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from India's neighbourhood. (ANI)

