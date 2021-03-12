Congress's Central Election Committee meeting today, likely to finalise candidates for Kerala, Bengal, Assam

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): A meeting of Congress's Central Election Committee is scheduled to be held on Friday in which party's candidates for Kerala, West Bengal and Assam assembly elections are likely to be finalised.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

Polling for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Kerala will witness elections in a single phase and the polling in 140 Assembly constituencies will be held on April 6.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)