Congress leader Sandeep Dixit talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Sandeep Dixit talking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Congress's Sandeep Dixit accuses BJP of vendetta politics by reopening 1984 riots case

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of vendetta politics after a special investigation team (SIT) decided to reopen the investigation into several cases related to 1984 Sikh riots.
"This (reopening 1984 Sikh riots cases) is nothing but vendetta politics of the BJP. It has been 35 years since the tragic riots. There have been a number of SITs that have been formed and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's name has not come anywhere," Dixit told ANI.
The Congress leader also said that the SIT was acting as a political arm of the BJP, just like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
"The BJP tried to buy off our MLAs in Madhya Pradesh but Kamal Nath prevented it. So, now they are reopening the 1984 riots case. Nath has, in fact, opened an investigation into Vyapam, the biggest employment scam," Dixit said.
He accused the BJP of trying to blackmail Nath and said that there is "absolutely nothing in this allegation".
Meanwhile, Congress leader KTS Tulsi also came in support of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.
"More than a dozen inquiries into the riots have exonerated Kamal Nath. It was said that Nath was trying to stop the angry mob which was killing people," Tulsi said.
An SIT has opened a case against Nath. The SIT will consider the evidence and hear witnesses against the senior Congress leader. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:13 IST

Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress; cites party inaction,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar who unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket, resigned from the party on Tuesday citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress" for th

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:11 IST

India-Nepal ties being strengthened by forward-looking agenda: PM

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that regular exchanges at highest political levels have laid "a forward-looking agenda" for expanding India-Nepal partnership.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:09 IST

Delhi: Constable suspended after video of drinking in public goes viral

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended a police constable and attached him to district police line after a video of him drinking alcohol in public went viral.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:04 IST

Litigant Mahant Dharamdas, others begin Hanuman paath for Ram...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Mahant Dharamdas, a primary litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, along with other priests on Monday started a Hanuman Chalisa paath here and said that the same will go on until the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya begins.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Intensity of rainfall to decrease in Mumbai, Ganpati Visarjan to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): People residing in Mumbai are likely to get relief from the heavy rains for the next two to three days, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:02 IST

Mumbai: 5 injured after car, auto collide near Kharegaon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): As many as five people were injured after a speeding car and auto collided near Kharegaon bridge here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:59 IST

CRPF's Madadgaar continuously delivering medicines, food items...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Madadgaar has been continuously helping citizens in Kashmir by delivering medicines and other food items to their doors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:42 IST

Azamgarh: DM orders probe over arrest of journalist who clicked...

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): District Administration has ordered an enquiry to look into arresting of a journalist who was taken into police custody from a school where he had allegedly clicked pictures of some students sweeping floor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:40 IST

Odisha: 2 school students killed in road mishap

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Two minor boys were killed on their way to school after their bicycle was hit by a car here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:40 IST

MEA rejects reference to J-K in joint statement by China-Pak,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement by China and Pakistan last week and also expressed concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing through illegally occupied Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:36 IST

Maharashtra: Man arrested in Navi Mumbai for killing...

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Kamothe Police on Monday arrested a man for killing his 22-year-old sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew in Kamothe Sector 34 in Navi Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:32 IST

Madras HC association appeals SC Collegium to reconsider...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHCAA) has unanimously appealed to the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani.

Read More
iocl