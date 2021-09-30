Cong's Ashwani Kumar slams Sibal over comments on party leadership

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Thursday slammed Kapil Sibal saying that at a time when the party expects support, he is pointing fingers at it.

Speaking to ANI Kumar said, "The Congress party expected that today they will stand with the party in difficult times. Instead, he has started pointing fingers at the party that gave him everything. When he was made a minister, spokesperson, MP by the same structure, leadership, I would like to ask did the Congress working committee endorse his appointment at that time?"

"There is a method and functioning system in Congress party which has been there for a long time and everybody knows. I can understand that there could be a change in certain methodology and unconscious mistakes may be committed and need to bring to the notice of the leadership. They have the right to write letters but the problem is when certain people feel that they are not being given the importance that they deserve then they start having problems with the party's leadership," said the former Union Minister.

Further reacting to Sibal's statement Kumar said, "Very surprising that some of our so-called senior leaders are saying that do not know who is taking decisions in the party."

Kumar also targeted the deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and said that protestors outside Sibal's house were not hooligans, but party workers who registered their protest against a statement with which they did not agree.

Sharma in a tweet today said, "Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned."

The protest by Congress workers outside Sibal's residence on Wednesday came in the wake of his statement on the political crisis in Punjab Congress.

"In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," the Congress leader had said yesterday in a press conference raising questions on the delay in the election of the party president. (ANI)