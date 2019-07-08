Cong's crucial meeting in New Delhi at 7 pm today

This is the first crucial meeting of the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi announced to resign from the top position.
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:32 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Congress party has called an important meeting here on Monday at 7 pm, which is likely to discuss the political crisis in Karnataka.
This is the first crucial meeting of the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi announced to resign from the top position. However, the CWC has not yet accepted Rahul's resignation.
The JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka has plunged into a serious crisis after several MLAs of the ruling combine announced to resign from the Assembly's membership.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has, however, expressed confidence that his government would survive the current bout of crisis as well.
On Monday, all Congress and JDS ministers submitted their resignations to enable the Chief Minister to restructure his Council of Ministers, which he is likely to do in consultation with his party leaders and that of the Congress and will accommodate disgruntled MLAs.
"Everything is OK. Wait for some time and you will get good news," had said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre while talking to reporters after a meeting with the party leaders in Bengaluru on Sunday.
On Saturday, 11 MLAs from the Congress-JDS coalition submitted their resignation to the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. Later in the evening, 10 of the MLAs left for Mumbai.
The MLAs who resigned from the Assembly include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil.
A rebel JDS MLA claimed that a total of 14 MLAs of the coalition have put down their papers.
The Congress party on Sunday also said that strict action would be taken against MLAs, who miss the Legislature Party meeting called on July 9 in Bengaluru.
According to the party circular on Sunday, all Congress MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting, which will start at 9.30 am.
The circular states that strict action would be taken against those who skip the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which will discuss among other things the crisis over the coalition government.
The CLP meeting has been called by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Congress leader KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meeting. The July 9 meeting precedes the Assembly Session, which is scheduled to commence on July 12. (ANI)

