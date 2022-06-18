Cong's Hanumanth Rao slams Centre over Agnipath violence, seeks PM Modi's resignation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): In the wake of widespread violence over the Agnipath Scheme across the country, Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender his resignation for his incapability to handle the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "In last eight years 16 crore job has to come, you (Center Government) didn't give that and now in defence, you are making limitation of four years, what will be the situation after four years. After being removed from the defence what work will they get? I don't understand, how come you don't have money for providing permanent jobs to youth in defence. It's a shameful act, Narendra Modi if you are not able to manage then just give your resignation."

"You are not thinking about poor people. Now the youth are coming forward to work for the country. You are doing injustice to them. You promised to bring black money back and give Rs 15 lakhs to everyone's account. You have not fulfilled your promises yet," said the Congress leader.

Further speaking on violence across the country on Agnipath Scheme, he said, "In UPA government this type of incident never happened. On one side the minority community is protesting following Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad while on the other side youth are protesting against your Agnipath Scheme."

"One youth died and I went to see him but they didn't allow me inside. I went there on humanitarian grounds not to do any politics. I just wanted to know the details of the person who died in Secunderabad. Is it a democracy of kings' rules," Rao questioned.

One person died in Telangana's Secunderabad on Friday as protests against the newly announced military recruitment policy, Agnipath, turned violent.



Agitators vandalised the Secunderabad Railway Station and set a train ablaze during a protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. The protestors vandalised the windows of a train and torched a two-wheeler on tracks and a few bags on the platform.

Protestors also vandalised a TSRTC bus at Secunderabad bus station.

Telangana Police resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry crowd at the railway station.

In other parts of the country like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, protestors demonstrated for the third consecutive day.

Earlier, protesters torched compartments of a train in Samastipur and those in another train at Lakhisarai station.

On June 14, the Union Cabinet approved the Agnipath recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the Armed Forces. Youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers and will serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. (ANI)

