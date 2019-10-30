Cong's programme to highlight issues like economic slowdown has been drafted as per Rahul's directions: Surjewala

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The entire programme to highlight the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and the agrarian crisis among others has been drafted as per the directions of Rahul Gandhi, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala here on Wednesday.

"Even in the past, Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad on a meditational visit, on which he is currently there. This entire programme (representations against Central government over the economic situation from November 1-8 and agitations between November 5 and 15) was drafted as per his directions and in consultation with him," said Surjewala at a press conference here.

He said the Congress party is going to raise the issue of economic slowdown, unemployment, agrarian crisis as also a potential crisis in the making in view of the possible signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

"35 senior leaders of the party will be travelling across India highlighting the issues between November 1 and 8. Between November 5 and 15, a series of agitations will be held by the party highlighting how the Central government has pushed the country into a crisis mode concerning the economy," added Surjewala. (ANI)