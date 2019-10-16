Cong's RS member from Karnatka KC Ramamurthy submits resignation to M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here.

Ramamurthy met Naidu and handed over his written resignation, which was accepted by the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

His resignation has brought down Karnataka's representation in the Rajya Sabha to 11 from 12 seats. (ANI)