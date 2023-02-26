Conrad Sangma holds mega rally in Mahendraganj on last day of campaign

Mahendraganj (Meghalaya) [India], February 25 (ANI): National People's Party Chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a public rally today in Mahendraganj constituency on the last day of campaigning before the state goes for polls on Monday.

Addressing the huge campaign rally, Sangma said that the NPP will have a clear victory in the Assembly elections.

"We bring forward Meghalaya in last five years. We did development works in Meghalaya in last five years which was not done in previous 20 years. It's now the time of peace and development and this is the time of NPP government," said Sangma.



The campaign for Meghalaya assembly polls ended at 4 pm today.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a gala road show in Shillong as part of the election campaign. The roadshow started at Central Library and concluded at the Police Bazar where he addressed a public rally.

The roadshow received a massive response as people queued up on both sides of the road through which the Prime Minister's cavalcade passed.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier sought permission for the Prime Minister's rally at PA Sangma Stadium in Tura. BJP alleged that permission to hold the rally was denied by the National People's Party (NPP) government, citing the stadium was still under construction. (ANI)

