Conspiracy by congress to divide tribals: BJP's Kedar Kashyap on Lakhma's 'Tribals not Hindus' remark

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Reacting to Chhattisgarh state excise minister Kawasi Lakhma's statement that tribals are not Hindus, former minister and tribal leader Kedar Nath Kashyap on Sunday said that tribals have been worshipping Lord Ganesha.

He also the Congress leader's remark a conspiracy to divide the tribals of the state.

"We celebrate Hindu festivals like Dussehra with great enthusiasm. It is only today that the national leadership of the Congress, at the behest of Sonia Gandhi, has decided to divide the tribals," the BJP leader alleged.



"How much does Kawasi Lakhma know about tribals, and on what ground he made this claim about tribals not being Hindus or not believing in Sanatan Dharma? We have been worshiping Lord Ganesha as well as Mai Danteshwari for generations," the tribal leader said.

"Kawasi Lakhma's statement is nothing but to divide people of tribal community and confuse them," he said.

"It is in our custom, our tradition that we constantly worship the tribal deities in Bastar and all over the country," he added.

Chhattisgarh Minister Lakhma had said that Adivasis are not Hindus as they have been staying in this land for ages immemorial.

"We have been staying in this land from ancient period. We stay in the jungles. We have rituals which are different from the Hindus," the minister said. (ANI)

