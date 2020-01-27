Constitution is in danger, will not allow India to be divided: Yashwant Sinha

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Amid ongoing protests against CAA-NRC-NPR in the various parts of the country, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha on Sunday said that the 'Constitution is in danger' and he will not allow 'the country to be divided on the name of religion'.



"We have embarked on this journey with Gandhi ji's message of truth, peace and non-violence. There is a need for this today, because the Constitution and the Republic of this country are in danger," said Sinha addressing Republic Day event here in Saifai.



He said that the Republic and the Constitution, which were given to the country by Bhimrao Ambedkar and his colleagues on January 26, 1950, is in danger.



"Protests are taking place all over the country as efforts are being made to divide the country in the name of religion. But we will not allow the country to be divided again," said Sinha asking people to take a pledge that they will not show any papers to the administration to prove their citizenship.



Sinha, who had embarked on a 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' from Mumbai, reached Saifai on Sunday.



He unfurled a 158 feet high national tricolour flag in Saifai along with Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)