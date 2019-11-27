Constitutional head of West Bengal has been compromised: Governor targets CM Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The acrimonious ties between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on display at a public event here with the duo making no efforts to refrain from making veiled digs at each other.

While Governor Jagdeep Dhankar stated that under the Mamata-led government, "constitutional head of the state has been compromised", the chief minister hit back saying "Prime Minister did not behave the way he did". Mamata was apparently miffed with the cold shoulder given to her during an event at the special session of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday.

"I am constrained to tell to all of you that the position of the Constitutional head of the state has been compromised," Dhankar said while speaking at the state Assembly on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

Appealing to all the members of the House to secure the performance of fundamental duties diligently, he said: "As per the Indian Constitution, the will of the Central government prevails in the point of disagreement. The will of the state be it executive or others should not go into an incursion into the others. I am doing my best to preserve and protect the Constitution under Article 161. I will continue to uphold the Constitution, no matter what obstacles come to my way."

Dhankar further spoke about the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said: "A farewell has been given to the provision that promoted terrorism in Kashmir. This move will restore peace in the state. This is a new era and we must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a matter of great pride for us."

Speaking after Dhankar did, Mamata hit back at the Governor.

"I have never fought with a governor, why is he creating such a situation? We know where the orders are coming from. Even the Prime Minister has not behaved in this way with me," Banerjee said in the State Assembly.

TMC supremo's response comes days after Dhankhar chided TMC leaders for "orchestrated unpalatable outbursts" in public domain about him.

In a Twitter post on November 21, Dhankhar had tagged leaders such as Sujan Chakraborty of CPI(M), Congress' Somen Mitra, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Ministers one after the other have orchestrated unpalatable outbursts in public domain about the Governor. I doubtlessly take all these have the sanction of the HCM and this is worrisome for me and others who believe in Democracy and Constitution," Dhankhar had tweeted.

"Relations between HCM and Gov is more in statesmanship nature. Pained at its transgression in public domain on two distinct occasions by HCM with no follow-up communication. Constitution Day is bound to stir +ly," he had said in a follow-up tweet.

Dhankhar assumed office in July and since then he has been at loggerheads with Banerjee over several issues such as demand for a helicopter to visit an event, which was denied by Mamata.

The TMC alleged that he is running a "parallel administration" in the state, an allegation refuted by the Governor.

On November 21, Dhankhar was greeted with black flags and 'Go Back' slogans allegedly shown by TMC party workers in Domkal town in Murshidabad district.

The Governor was in the town to inaugurate a newly constructed building and attended a programme at Domkal Girls' College. (ANI)

