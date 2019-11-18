Constitutional right of Farooq Abdullah to attend Parliament: Adhir Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that NC leader Farooq Abdullah should be released from house arrest and allowed to attend the Parliament as it is his constitutional right.

"It has been 108 days today since Farooq Abdullah Ji was detained. What is this injustice going on? We want that he should be brought to the Parliament. It is his constitutional right," he said in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury also raised the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Later, the Congress, DMK and TMC MPs raised slogans in favour of Abdullah in the well of the House during the question hour. "Stop attacking the Opposition. Release Farooq Abdullah Ji. We want justice," they said.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi earlier said that the government was ready to discuss all issues and urged members not to disturb the house.

The winter session of Parliament commenced from today and will go on till December 13. (ANI)