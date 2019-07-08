Consumer Protection among eight Bills introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Eight Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday including the Bill to regulate use of DNA to establish identity of victims and offenders, and a Bill that provides for creation of a central authority to protect promote and enforce consumer rights.

The bills introduced in the House were the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019, Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (ANI).

