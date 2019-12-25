Contradiction in remarks of Modi and Shah on NRC, says Congress

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Congress leaders on Tuesday said alleged that there is a "contradiction" in statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Party leader Pramod Tiwari said Shah had stated in parliament that NRC would be implemented. He said PM Modi had stated during a rally on Sunday that no one had talked of its implementation. "How is there such a mismatch in the two leaders' statements?" Tiwari asked.

Congress leader PL Punia also said there was a contradiction between the statements of Modi and Shah.

"If there is no connection between NRC and NPR, why Amit Shah referred to NRC in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha debate," he said.

Party leader Ajay Maken said the UPA-led NPR was implemented during the UPA government but it "never took it forward to NRC".

"The NPR is the first step towards the creation of the National Register of Citizens. This is written in the annual report of the home ministry for the year 2018-2019. The linking of CAA and NRC should be objected," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday that there is no link between NPR and NRC. (ANI)