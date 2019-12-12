Controversy on Ayodhya issue 'deliberately' embroiled by Congress, we resolved it peacefully: PM

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cornered Congress">Congress on the Ayodhya issue and said that the controversy over the matter was deliberately embroiled by the opposition party and asserted that the BJP-led government resolved it peacefully.

"The controversy over the Ram Janmabhoomi, which had been going on for centuries, was deliberately embroiled by the Congress">Congress. We had said, in our manifesto, that the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute will be resolved in a peaceful manner. We kept our promise and resolved it peacefully. Now as you can see, the path for construction of a grand Ram Temple is open," Modi said while addressing a public rally here.

Last month, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)