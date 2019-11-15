VHP logo (File photo)
VHP logo (File photo)

Controversy over Ayodhya trust irrelevant, Centre to follow SC directives: VHP

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After several Hindu outfits have put forth their demand that the task of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya should be entrusted to their existing trusts, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday said such demands are "irrelevant" because Supreme Court has asked the Centre to set up a new trust that will be handed the responsibility of constructing the shrine.
In an interview to ANI, Secretary-General of VHP Milind Parande said saints and other outfits have been expressing different views regarding the trust as they had been associated with Ram Janmabhoomi movement but it is the Centre which has to take the final call.
"The movement for Ram temple was started by Saints. They have been associated with it which is why different views are coming on the trust. But all these demands are of no use as the Supreme Court has asked the Centre to set up the trust. The central government has to obey the Supreme Court directives," he said.
Parande also believes that saints have their right to express their views but all such demands are "irrelevant" because the Center is bound to follow the orders of the top court.
"There is a democracy in the country and all of them are free to express their views. We hope that in the given timeframe, the Centre would set up the trust according to the faith of Hindus and in accordance with the court's order."
The VHP leader's remarks came in the wake of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and Ramalaya Trust demanding that there was no need for any trust as they already existed for the construction of the temple.
The Supreme Court on November 9 put an end to the 70-year legal battle over the disputed site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.
The five-judge Supreme Court bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.
Speaking further on the same, Parande also stated that saints do not expect any fund from the Centre for the construction of the temple as the Hindus are capable enough."Ram temple is an issue of faith for us. So there will be no scarcity of funds for its construction. We already have funds and if needed we will raise it," he said.
Hitting out at Sunni Waqf Board and Jamiat Ulma-E-Hind for questioning the court's verdict and mulling the review plea, Parande said that the verdict of the apex court was justice for all.
"Justice has been done. There is no meaning in all such debates," he said.
The senior VHP functionary said that the Babari mosque at the temple site was a disregard for Hindu society and dignity was restored on December 6, 1992, after its demolition.
"Now the hurdles in the way of Ram temple have been removed, we will continue to celebrate December 6 as shaurya diwas with more fervour," he said. (ANI)

