Convoy with rebel Congress MLAs reach Mumbai Airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Convoy with rebel Congress MLAs reached Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday.

They have been directed by the Supreme Court to meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 6 pm today and submit their resignations if they so wish.

They entered inside the airport after getting down from their cars. Vice President for the BJP Maharashtra state unit Prasad Lad and BJP youth wing chief Mohit Kamboj were also present at the Airport with the rebel MLAs.

Yesterday Congress leader and Karnataka Irrigation Minister, DK Shivakumar was allegedly prevented by Maharashtra Police from entering the Mumbai hotel where dissident rebels were staying.

Last week, the 13-month old Congress-Janata Dal(Secular) government slumped into crisis following the resignation of MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly.

After the resignations of two Congress MLAs- T Sukumar and MTB Nagraj on Wednesday, the total number of resignations touched 17.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple the coalition government in Karnataka. The ruling alliance is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (ANI)

