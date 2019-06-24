Coongress may have chief outside Gandhi family in future: Punia

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The chances of Congress having a President ouside the Gandi family is a possibility and can happen in future, party leader P L Punia said on Thursday.

"Congress President outside Gandhi family is a possibility and can happen in future too. Gandhi family have the eligibility to bring the country together," he said.

On June 20 Punia had said, "Rahul Gandhi is working president. He is the one who will decide whether he will be the President of the party or not. He is our party President and he will remain so in the future."

Chhattisgarh Congress in-charge, PL Punia and other leaders from the state will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi, sources said on Monday. (ANI)

