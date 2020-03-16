Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh Assembly budget session adjourned till March 25

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly has been adjourned till March 25.

The state government had also announced the closure of cinema halls and multiplexes in the state till March 31.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

