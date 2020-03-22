Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) has announced that all its MPs and MLAs will donate their one-month salary to Chief Minister's fund for coronavirus preventive measures.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to continue with the Janta Curfew in the state till 5 am on March 23.
The state government has sought full-cooperation from people. (ANI)
Coronavirus: DMK MP, MLAs to donate their one month salary to CM relief fund
ANI | Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:29 IST
